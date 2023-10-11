Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose’s Relationship Timeline

Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus.

The pair started their relationship as collaborators. They worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk shows.

“It is a song of hope for a new day for any single human who is searching, reaching, and praying for a new day. Here we are with this promise of a new day that we were all just praying for,” Firerose told Main Street Nashville in August 2021. “We’re all ready to turn the page. I hope that the song that we wrote together can bring a glimmer of joy to peoples’ days even if it is not completely yet a new day for everyone.”

At the time, Billy Ray was still married to Tish. The exes tied the knot in 1993 and share five children: Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. The pair, who had their ups and downs throughout their relationship, separated and reconciled on many occasions but ultimately called it quits for good in April 2022. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tish claimed they haven’t lived together since February 2020.

Six months after the former couple split, Firerose posted a photo of herself and Billy Ray while wearing a diamond ring. Shortly after, the “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” singer seemingly confirmed that the twosome were engaged and called her the “real deal.”

