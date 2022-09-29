Moving on? Following his split from Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus raised eyebrows when his girlfriend, Firerose, was spotted wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

Billy, 61, and Tish, 55, got married in 1993 following a whirlwind romance. After nearly 20 years of marriage, the couple called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010.

The Hannah Montana alum later revealed that he decided to give his relationship another chance. “I’ve dropped the divorce,” Billy said during an appearance on The View in 2011. “I want to put my family back together … Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents based on “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2013. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed Billy and Tish’s second reconciliation.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” the producer’s rep said in a statement one month later. “Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

The pair — who share Miley, 29, Brandy, 34, Trace, 33, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22 — parted ways again earlier this year. In court documents obtained by Us in April, Tish claimed they haven’t lived together since February 2020.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the family rep said in a statement, adding that Billy and Tish were ready to create their “own paths” in life. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Amid his divorce, Billy made his romance with Firerose official after they worked together on a single. The Australia native previously gushed about the creative process behind the track.

“It is a song of hope for a new day for any single human who is searching, reaching, and praying for a new day. Here we are with this promise of a new day that we were all just praying for,” she told Main Street Nashville in August 2021. “We’re all ready to turn the page. I hope that the song that we wrote together can bring a glimmer of joy to peoples’ days even if it is not completely yet a new day for everyone.”

