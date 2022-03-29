A cautionary tale? Miley Cyrus playfully reflected on her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth while helping with a public proposal during a concert in Brazil.

The “Midnight Sky” singer, 29, invited a couple on stage for their special moment during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, the pop star wished them luck on their next chapter. “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” Cyrus teased. “Mine was a f–king disaster.”

The Hannah Montana alum got engaged to Hemsworth, 32, in June 2012 after meeting on the set of The Last Song three years prior. Though they split in 2013, Cyrus and the Hunger Games star reconciled in January 2016.

“[Liam has] never met anyone quite like her who has that hold on him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He realizes she was growing up and experimenting; he took a step back and gave her time to do that. Miley’s always had a special place in his heart.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth quietly tied the knot in front of their close friends and family in December 2018. During an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2019, the “We Can’t Stop” performer revealed that they decided to get married after their Malibu home was destroyed during the California wildfires one month before their wedding.

“I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she told the outlet “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

In August 2019, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the duo had called it quits after less than one year of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

“I had a very public, very big breakup that was a 10-year span of a relationship,” Cyrus said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August 2020. “I tried not to get lost in the emotion. … It’s like a death when you lose a loved one, it’s that deep. It feels like a death.”

Four months later, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer told Howard Stern that there was simply “too much conflict” between her and Hemsworth for things to work out. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” Cyrus said, adding that she will always have feelings for the Isn’t It Romantic? actor. “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Following their split, Cyrus had a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter and dated singer Cody Simpson from October 2019 until August 2020. She is currently dating drummer Maxx Morando. Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks since December 2019.

