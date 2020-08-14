Love, loss and the wig she wore. Miley Cyrus didn’t hold back in her first lengthy interview following her split from Liam Hemsworth, whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter and return to music.

“I love who I am so much right now that if any of those things hadn’t had happened, I’m not sure that I would have been the same person,” the 27-year-old singer declared to host Alex Cooper on her “Call Her Daddy” podcast, released on Friday, August 14.

Cyrus’ personal life hasn’t stopped making headlines since her surprise wedding to Hemsworth, 30, in December 2018. The twosome, who dated on and off for a decade before tying the knot, quietly wed at their Nashville home one month after losing their house in the Malibu wildfires. Their marriage, however, didn’t last. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that the twosome were going their separate ways. The same month, Cyrus was spotted with Carter, 31.

The two women dated for two months before Cyrus was linked to Cody Simpson in October 2019. While the twosome were hot and heavy for 10 months, news broke that they split hours before the “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress’ podcast with Cooper dropped.

A source told Us on Thursday, August 13, that Cyrus and Simpson, who have known each other since they were teenagers, “realized they’re better off as friends.” He subsequently congratulated her on her new single, “Midnight Sky.” In the track, Cyrus notes that she “plays with both gender roles.” She also directed the music video.

“I loved having this anthemic, pansexual, bisexual anthem. … she’s got her hands on her … he’s got his hands on my waist,” she said, quoting the track, which she wrote three weeks ago. “I felt like it was empowering for me and will be for my fans. … That was me in my authentic form; I feel like I’m thriving.”

Scroll through for the biggest revelations: