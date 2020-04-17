A whole new world. Kaitlynn Carter admitted that she didn’t know how to handle her newfound fame following her split from her ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

“What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘OK, like, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,'” Carter, 31, said in an interview with Whitney Port via Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 15. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s–t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything. For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star recalled visiting a friend’s bar after her breakup from Cyrus, 27, and noticed that people were taking pictures and videos of her. The next day she read headlines that claimed she was “out on the town, partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her breakup.”

Carter added that although she was used to being in the public eye while in a relationship she had never been in the spotlight alone.

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” the model said. “I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody [Jenner] or when I was with [Cyrus], but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”

The reality star decided to take the incident as a “wake up call” and realized that she had to change her relationship with social media.

Carter explained, “When I’m sharing things on there it feels familiar. It feels like a safe place. But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don’t know everyone, that’s like a whole other level and that was not really something that I ever [was prepared to deal with].”

The MTV personality detailed falling in love with the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer in a personal essay for Elle, where she noted that Cyrus is the first woman she’s dated.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter wrote in November 2019. “It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either. Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her.”

The duo was first spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy in August 2019. One day later, Cyrus announced the end of her nearly eight-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Carter announced one month earlier that she had split from Jenner, 36, after tying the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. A source later told Us Weekly that the pair were never legally married.

Carter and the “Slide Away” singer called it quits on their romance in September 2019. Cyrus has since moved on with singer Cody Simpson.