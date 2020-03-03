All in the past. Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are not dating again following their trip to Bali, Indonesia, at the end of February, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“Kaitlynn and Brody are just friendly,” a source tells Us. “They are not romantically involved or getting back together.”

Six months after calling it quits, Jenner, 36, and Carter, 31, traveled to the tropical destination to celebrate the nuptials of their mutual friends Fisher, a DJ and music producer, and swimwear designer Chloe Chapman. The exes’ time in Bali came two years after the Hills: New Beginnings duo held their own wedding ceremony in the Southeast Asian country.

In August 2019, Us confirmed that Jenner and Carter had chosen to “amicably separate” one year after their Indonesian ceremony. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. (Us confirmed that the pair weren’t legally married because they never obtained a marriage license upon their return to L.A.)

In the wake of their separation, the Foray cofounder embarked on a month-long rebound romance with Miley Cyrus, who also split from husband Liam Hemsworth that summer. Jenner, for his part, had a three-month fling with Josie Canseco. He is currently dating Allison Mason.

This past November, Carter opened up about her “very real” marriage to Jenner.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit,” she wrote in an essay for Elle. “‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

Carter continued, “Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up. I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

The demise of Jenner and Carter’s marriage was captured on-camera during filming of The Hills: New Beginnings. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2019, the DJ teased how their breakup will play out on the MTV series’ second season.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he said of the split aftermath airing. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But you’ll definitely see some of that.”

MTV has not announced a premiere date for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.