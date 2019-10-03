Love at first red carpet sighting! Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, were spotted making their red carpet debut on Wednesday, October 2.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, and the model, 22, appeared at the Nights of the Jack’s Friends and Family VIP Preview Night in L.A. The pair dressed down in black — the perfect color for a Halloween-inspired evening.

This is the first time the duo have stepped out on a red carpet together since they made their relationship public in August. But they’ve been moving fast since Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter — who was also at the event — broke up this past summer.

Just recently, the reality TV star told TMZ he’s ready to meet his girlfriend’s father, legendary baseball player Jose Canseco. “I haven’t met him yet,” he said. “Am I nervous? I mean, it’s always nerve-racking meeting the pops. Jose, I mean, he seems like a good guy, right? … I love Jose.”

In expressing his desire to meet Jose, Jenner couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend. “Josie’s one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met in my entire life and she’s obviously a representation of him,” he told the site. “He’s obviously a great human being.”

But while they wait for Jose’s seal of approval, the couple can rest easy knowing Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, fully approves. “She’s very outdoorsy,” the actress, 69, told Us Weekly on September 14. “Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue.”

“And they have the greatest sense of humor,” Thompson added. “Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Though this is their first time stepping out on a red carpet, the couple have been sharing their love for one another on Instagram for months, since reportedly being introduced by Jenner’s Hills costars Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado.

On September 13, Josie posted pictures of her and Jenner in Montana, kissing and romantically riding horses through the mountains. Jenner posted the same photo captioned with a cowboy emoji and wrote, “I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the couple’s red carpet debut.