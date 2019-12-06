Brody Jenner Is Dating New Girlfriend After Kaitlynn Carter, Josie Canseco Splits





On to the next one? Brody Jenner has a new lady love in his life, Allison Mason, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, and Maxim model, 20, have sparked a new romance after being spotted out and about over the past few weeks. In November, Jenner and Mason hit up sbe Nightingale’s grand reopening party in L.A., where The Chainsmokers put on a special performance with JAJA Tequila. Also present for the occasion was the DJ’s ex-partner Kaitlynn Carter.

A source told Us that the exes “were situated on opposite sides of club,” and Jenner was “hanging with his boys.” The 31-year-old Foray cofounder, for her part, was joined by a new mysterious man, who she later exited the venue “hand-in-hand” with “while making their way to their vehicle,” according to the insider.

Jenner and Carter announced their plans to “amicably separate” in August after five years together. At the time, rep Scott Newman told Us that the separation was “the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” One year before their split, the former flames said “I do” in a lavish Indonesia ceremony but the marriage was never made legal in the United States.

Shortly after calling it quits, Carter made headlines when she was spotted locking lips with Miley Cyrus — who ended her 10-year romance to Liam Hemsworth on August 10 — while vacationing in Italy with the singer’s big sister, Brandi Cyrus.

Carter and the “Mother’s Daughter” songstress, 27, ended their fling after one month.

Jenner, meanwhile, went on to date Josie Canseco the same month his split with Carter was confirmed. The pair sparked dating rumors on August 11 when the model dropped a heart-eyes emoji beneath one of his Instagram posts. Canseco’s comment sparked a reply from Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, who wrote back with two kiss-face emojis.

Things appeared to be going well between the two, as the MTV star’s brother Brandon Jenner told Us in October that Canseco was “really sweet with” his 4-year-old daughter, Eva, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder. However, Us confirmed later that month that the duo called it quits after nearly three months together.