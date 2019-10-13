Brandon Jenner Says Josie Canseco Is Bonding With His Daughter





Making a good impression. Brandon Jenner revealed that Josie Canseco, who is dating his brother Brody Jenner, has already bonded with the family ⁠— including his 4-year-old daughter, Eva.

“She’s really sweet with Eva,” Brandon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at Re-Plant Love hosted by Clarins and the Malibu Foundation on Saturday, October 12. “They’ve met each other. That’s always a good thing for me. That’s always an important sign, when I see somebody is comfortable and willing to get in there and get on their level, and chat, and play with them and pick them up. So yeah, only good things so far!”

The TV personality added that spending time with his daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife, Leah Felder, “maybe” will give Brody, 36, and Canseco, 22, baby fever. However, he encourages them to wait until they’re ready.

“I think they’ve got time though,” he said. “I don’t rush them, or anybody really. If anybody is at all⁠— if they have a little voice in their head that says, ‘Maybe I’m not ready yet,’ then I’m always like, ‘Yeah, just wait.’”

Canseco received another seal of approval from the brothers’ mom, Linda Thompson. In September, she told Us that Brody and the model are a good match.

“She’s very outdoorsy,” the actress said to Us at the time. “Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue.”

Thompson added: “And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in September when they both posted photos from their vacation in Montana. In the photos, the pair are kissing and holding hands while riding on horseback through the mountains.

His relationship with Canseco follows Brody’s split from Kaitlynn Carter in August. The former couple exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but never obtained a marriage license in the United States.

Carter, 31, moved on with a brief fling with Miley Cyrus before the couple split in late September. It’s uncertain if the drama will unfold on season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings. However, Brandon told Us he doesn’t mind appearing on the show to help his brother talk through his problems.

“If it serves the show, I’m happy to show up, only if it’s something that makes sense. Like, I’m happy to have conversations with my brother, deep conversations with him, and help him because it’s, in a weird way, reality TV is almost like forced therapy,” he said. “They want you to talk about something that you maybe wouldn’t normally talk about if we were just going to go surfing or something else.”

Brandon, for his part, is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker. He was previously married to Felder from 2012 to 2019.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

