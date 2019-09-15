



Brody Jenner ’s new girlfriend, Josie Canseco , already has his mama’s approval! Linda Thompson raved about the model at the Face Forward International Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 14.

“She’s darling,” the Bodyguard actress, 69, told Us Weekly and other reporters. “I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So, you know, life moves on.”

Thompson noted that Jenner, 36, and Canseco’s relationship “portends to be long-term.”

As for what Thompson thinks makes the couple work so well together, the doting mom said the reality star and Canseco, 22, “like the same things.”

“She’s very outdoorsy,” Thompson added. “Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue. So, you know, that’s important. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Jenner and Canseco were linked in early August, shortly after the Hills: New Beginnings star and his ex Kaitlynn Carter announced their split one year after tying the knot in a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. Despite the celebration, a source revealed to Us that the former duo were never legally husband and wife as they failed to obtain a wedding license in the United States.

“He had a really rough year last year,” Thompson told Us on Saturday of Jenner’s year full of injury and changes in his personal life. “Brody’s been really a champion this year, just wishing everybody well, sending out love and all good vibes. It’s important.”

Earlier on Saturday, the MTV personality made his romance with Canseco Instagram official, weeks after packing on the PDA all around Los Angeles and New York City.

“Going to the mountains is going home,” Jenner captioned a sweet photo that showed him and Canseco hugging outside of a cabin.

He wrote on a second pic of the twosome riding horses: “I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city.”

Carter, 31, has since moved on from Jenner and is currently dating Miley Cyrus. The duo were spotted getting intimate in Italy the day before the “Slide Away” songstress, 26, announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor, 29, tied the knot in December 2018 in their Nashville-area home. Hemsworth filed for divorce a week after the breakup made headlines.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

