Less than three months after Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter started new relationships, they are both seemingly single again. The 36-year-old DJ and Josie Canseco have reportedly called it quits.

Jenner and Canseco, 22, have removed all traces of each other from their respective Instagram accounts after putting their love on display for nearly three months. According to TMZ, the twosome broke up because they’re on “different pages” in life.

The Hills: New Beginnings star was first linked to the model in August, the same month that Jenner and Carter, 31, announced their split.

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality’s brother, Brandon Jenner, told Us Weekly exclusively that Canseco was bonding with his 4-year-old daughter, Eva, whom Brandon shares with ex-wife Leah Felder.

“She’s really sweet with Eva,” the 38-year-old said. “They’ve met each other. That’s always a good thing for me. That’s always an important sign, when I see somebody is comfortable and willing to get in there and get on their level, and chat, and play with them and pick them up. So yeah, only good things so far!”

Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, also raved about Canseco before the duo seemingly split.

“She’s darling,” Thompson, 69, told Us in September. “I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So, you know, life moves on. … They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue. So, you know, that’s important. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Carter, for her part, was linked to Miley Cyrus after pulling the plug on her relationship with Jenner. After packing on the PDA in Italy, Us confirmed in September that the two women called it quits a little over a month after they started seeing each other. Cyrus, who is in the middle of a divorce with her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, has since moved on with Cody Simpson.

While time will tell if Brody and Canseco are over for good, the MTV star previously confirmed his split from Carter will play out on season 2 of the Hills revival.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he told Entertainment Tonight on October 18. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But you’ll definitely see some of that.”