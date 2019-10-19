



Reliving heartbreak? Brody Jenner opened up about the possibility of his split from Kaitlynn Carter airing on the exes’ reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” the TV personality, 36, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday, October 18. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But you’ll definitely see some of that.”

Jenner also revealed how he came to a place to be so vulnerable about his private life. “The Hills was one of those things where, it’s tough to put yourself out there like that, but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well,” he explained. “To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There’s a lot of times you get people that’ll tell you, ‘Don’t do it. It’s a reality show.’ But you gotta be yourself and just do it.”

The DJ claimed not to know whether his relationship with girlfriend Josie Canseco will play out on the reality show. “I can’t answer that at this time, to be completely honest,” he admitted. “Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who’s going to be on the second season.”

Jenner further noted that there were some things “that came out this season that I didn’t feel was anybody’s business,” adding: “Obviously, the way The Hills is, they pry and they go in and they want to know all this s–t that you don’t want them to know.”

The California native and Carter, 31, announced their breakup in August. The pair held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018. However, a source told Us Weekly that the two were never legally married.

Jenner and Canseco, 22, were first linked less than two weeks after news of his split broke.

Carter and the Princes of Malibu alum made waves during season 1 as Spencer Pratt questioned the validity of their marriage. Jenner told his costar in a September episode that he does not believe in the “signing” portion of tying the knot but “everything else, I’m with it.”

The duo had tongues wagging again when Stephanie Pratt suggested during an episode last month that they were in a “polyamorous relationship.” Jenner retorted: “That’s none of her business. You know, we just, we like what we like.”

Carter, for her part, ended her brief fling with Miley Cyrus in September.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!