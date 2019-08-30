



Signs of trouble? Brody Jenner addressed his unconventional romance with Kaitlynn Carter ahead of the couple’s split.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, September 2, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner, 36, responds to rumors about their private life. “She’s just, like, asking about your relationship,” Carter’s friend says of Stephanie Pratt during a FaceTime call. “She’s like, ‘I don’t know. Isn’t there someone else, like, involved?’”

The Selfé founder, 30, replies, “What does she mean by that?” to which her pal responds, “She thinks you guys are like in this, like, polyamorous relationship.”

Jenner quickly chimes in. “That’s none of her business,” he counters. “You know, we just, we like what we like.”

Carter then elaborates on the situation in a solo confessional. “When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives,” she explains. “So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.”

The exes announced their split on August 2. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement to Us. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Us confirmed that while the duo held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018, they were never legally married.

Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus one week after her and Jenner’s split news broke and amid the 26-year-old singer’s breakup with estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. “Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” a source told Us exclusively. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Jenner, for his part, moved on with girlfriend Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!