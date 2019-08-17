



Not hiding it! Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, got oh-so-cozy while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, August 16.

The pair could not keep their hands off each other. The 22-year-old model accompanied the Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, to his band AHZ’s gig at the 1720 warehouse club. She cradled his face in her hands and held onto his arm as they walked together outside the venue.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 2 that Jenner split from Kaitlynn Carter more than a year after holding a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source told Us that the couple were never legally married, as they did not obtain a marriage license in the United States.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement to Us. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

One week later, Carter, 30, was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while on vacation in Italy. The singer announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she wed in December 2018, the following day.

Canseco and Jenner, meanwhile, sparked dating rumors on Sunday, August 11, when she left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section of his Instagram post. His mother, Linda Thompson, replied with two kiss-face emojis.

The duo reportedly have been spending time together since being introduced at a party by his Hills costars Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado. They have been spotted kissing around their pals too.

The former Playmate and Jenner hung out at Warwick nightclub in Hollywood on Wednesday, August 14. According to a source, they “weren’t touchy-feely, but she spent the night out by his side and they seemed comfortable together.” The insider added that Canseco “seemed like she was into” him.

The reality star defended Carter in a Friday Instagram post amid “negativity” about their split and her fling with Cyrus, 26. In addition to noting that the two are still best friends, he wrote, “She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.” Carter commented on the post with a heart emoji.

