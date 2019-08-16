Brody Jenner Defends Ex Kaitlynn Carter Amid Miley Cyrus Kissing Scandal





Taking the high road. Brody Jenner came to ex Kaitlynn Carter’s defense after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus following their respective splits.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” Jenner, 35, wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 16. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star then noted that Carter, 31, is a “wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with.” He also considered her to be “a positive force in my life.”

Despite his love for Carter, Jenner stated that moving on without each other was the most suitable option.

“We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong, but move forward separately with our lives,” he continued. “I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Us Weekly first reported on August 2 that Jenner and Carter had chosen to “amicably separate.” At the time, rep Scott Newman said the former couple “love and respect one another.” However, Newman added that the duo realized that “this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Shortly after their split, an onlooker confirmed to Us that Jenner was seen hanging out with two brunette women at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub after he wrapped a DJ set earlier that evening. “He arrived around 3 a.m. and hung out in the DJ booth drinking beer. He had dinner there earlier in the night around 10:30, but the girls weren’t with him,” the insider told Us.

Carter, meanwhile, traveled to Italy with Cyrus and the singer’s big sister, Brandi. During this trip, Us reported that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had called it quits less than eight months into their marriage.

Later on, Carter and Cyrus made headlines when they were caught locking lips on the European adventure. A source revealed to Us that the blondes “became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other.”

Carter gave her first post-split interview on Whitney Port’s “With Whit” podcast this week. While Port did not ask questions about the “Slide Away” singer, the blogger opened up about why she chose to appear on the MTV series.

“It seemed like kind of a crazy idea for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place cause it’s not really my comfort zone,” she said at the time, per TooFab. “But then I also thought, the decision really was about whether for us we’d be able to spend more time together. Because he was always on the road DJ-ing and I was always on the road for work with Foray. And so this was like a project to do together.”

