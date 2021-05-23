Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since.

The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth “feels comfortable” with the model.

The romance came after the Hunger Games alum split from Miley Cyrus in August after almost eight months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer 11 days after she confirmed their breakup.

“He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on,” a source told Us that same month.

Hemsworth knew early on in his romance with Brooks that their bond was different.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” an insider shared the same month that the couple went public. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

While the pair have kept a low profile when it came to their relationship, The Last Song star hasn’t looked back as he continued to find happiness with Brooks.

“They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” an insider explained to Us in September 2020. “Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

In fact, the pair have shared major milestones together and Hemsworth could be ready to take the next step in the future.

“Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner,” a source told Us in May 2021.

The source added: “Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!”

Relive the couple’s romance by scrolling through the photos below: