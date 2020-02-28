Liam-Hemsworth-Lunches-With-Girlfriend-Gabriella-Brooks-in-Los-Angeles

Love at lunchtime! Liam Hemsworth grabbed a bite to eat with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at West Hollywood institution The Ivy on Thursday, February 27.

Photos from the outing show Hemsworth, 30, and Brooks, 23, leaving the restaurant separately. In the pics, the Hunger Games actor wears dark sunglasses, a black T-shirt, blue pants and tan sneakers. The Australian model, meanwhile, sports a white tank top and high-waisted blue jeans.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted together in December, three months after the Arkansas star and his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, announced their split following seven months of marriage.

During that get-together, Hemsworth appeared to be introducing Brooks to his parents over lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” a source told Us Weekly later that month. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

Last month, the duo were spotted kissing on a Byron Bay beach, not far from where his older brother Chris Hemsworth has a home with wife Elsa Pataky.

Liam and Cyrus, 27, revealed their split in August 2019. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for the pop star told Us at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

The former couple reached an agreement on the terms of their divorce settlement in December and finalized the split a month later.

After the breakup, Cyrus had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter from August to September 2019 before starting a relationship with friend Cody Simpson, another Australian, that October.

Liam originally thought he and the “Slide Away” singer “could work it out” but “all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” a source told Us in August, adding that he filed for divorce in short order because Cyrus was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn.”

For his part, Liam had a brief romance with Dynasty star Maddison Brown in the wake of the split. “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together,” the first source told Us in December.