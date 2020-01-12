Liam Hemsworth Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Australia

Liam Hemsworth was spotted kissing his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, on a beach in Australia less than a month after he introduced her to his family and friends.

The couple shared some PDA on the sand at Byron Bay, as seen in photos and a video posted by New Idea magazine in Australia on Sunday, January 12.

Hemsworth, who turns 29 on Monday, January 13, wore colorful printed boardshorts, while his model girlfriend, 21, showed off her curves in a red and white striped bikini. The pair soaked up the sun on their beach date earlier this month before heading into the water, where the Hunger Games actor could be seen putting his hand on Brooks’ butt.

The pair have been spending some time in Byron Bay on the north coast of New South Wales, where Hemsworth’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, has a multimillion-dollar home. Liam and Brooks were spotted having lunch in Byron Bay with his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on December 13, where they greeted her with hugs and smiles.

Liam, who split from wife Miley Cyrus in August after less than eight months of marriage, was previously linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October. The “Slide Away” singer, meanwhile, has moved on with another Australian, singer Cody Simpson.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Liam, who filed for divorce days after the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, was spotted with Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, is “happy to be moving on” from Cyrus.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” the source told Us of the Australian beauty. “He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on.”

The exes, who dated on an off for 10 years after meeting on the set of the 2009 movie The Last Song, reached a divorce settlement at the end of December, a year after they tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Christmas Day, Liam appeared to be in a celebratory mood and posted a photo on Instagram that showed him smiling and holding a beer as he wore shorts and a tank top with a cooler slung across his shoulders. “Locked and loaded,” he captioned the photo. “Bring on the festivities!”