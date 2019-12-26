



Taking it easy. Liam Hemsworth was all smiles on Christmas Day, shortly after reaching a divorce settlement with Miley Cyrus.

“Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!” the 29-year-old actor captioned a cheeky Instagram post on Wednesday, December 25. Hemsworth looked ready to hit the beach with a beer in his hand and a cooler wrapped around his shoulders, showing off his muscles in a cutoff T-shirt.

The Hunger Games star and Cyrus, 27, finally hashed out the details of their separation on Christmas Eve, one day after what would have been their first wedding anniversary. In 2018, the estranged pair exchanged their vows in a small ceremony in Tennessee following 10 years of on-off dating. Us Weekly confirmed that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and Hemsworth had split in August after less than eight months of marriage.

A rep for Cyrus told Us on August 10 that the couple planned to “focus on themselves and careers,” and both Cyrus and Hemsworth “remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.” The Expendables star officially filed for divorce 11 days later.

Since their separation, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have been determined to put their past romance behind them. The Disney Channel alum briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter in September, but called off their relationship after only one month. Cyrus was later linked to Cody Simpson.

The former Hannah Montana star and the “La Da Dee” singer, 22, have been hot and heavy since the beginning of their romance in October and even spent the holidays with “America’s most dysfunctional family” in Tennessee.

Hemsworth, for his part, was rumored to be dating Australian actress Maddison Brown in October when the two were spotted making out in New York City. A source told Us at the time that the Aussies “weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together.” Two months later, Hemsworth brought model Gabriella Brooks to Australia to meet his parents.

An insider told Us on December 21 that the Last Song actor was “happy to be moving on” with the 21-year-old model. “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” the source added. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”