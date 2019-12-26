Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Twerk Together on Christmas Amid Split Rumors





What split rumors? Miley Cyrus spent Christmas with boyfriend Cody Simpson amid speculation that the couple called it quits.

Simpson, 22, captioned an Instagram Story video of Cyrus, 27, showing off her twerking skills to a Christmas-themed rap song. The “Surfboard” crooner joked that this was “just some wholesome Christmas content.”

The Australian star then noted it was his “turn” to share his best twerking chops in the video that followed.

Provocative dancing aside, the couple’s first Christmas together was also filled with more family-friendly moments. The Hannah Montana alum shared a post that featured a few shots of her and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus alongside her siblings Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah Cyrus. “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄,” she captioned the update.

Simpson was heavily featured in Miley’s Instagram Stories. She shared a snap with her family that also included the “La Da Dee” singer alongside Miley’s siblings’ significant others, Braison’s wife Stella McBride and Trace’s girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders. The “Wrecking Ball” artist then posted a video of Simpson playing music on his guitar, and she also shared a selfie of herself cozying up to her beau.

In Simpson’s Instagram Story, he gave an inside look at the “museum quality” jewelry he gifted his girlfriend, whom he referred to as his “queen.”

Miley and Simpson’s fun-filled Christmas came days after he was seen cozying up to Playboy model Jordy Murray on December 21. The “Golden Thing” crooner’s rep told Us Weekly that “there is absolutely no truth to this story.”

Miley’s romance with the fellow artist began in October, when she was spotted making out with Simpson in Los Angeles, shortly after calling off her one-month fling with Kaitlynn Carter. She and the Foray cofounder, 32, had a short fling after their respective separations from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.