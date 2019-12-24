



Setting the record straight. Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are still an item despite rumors that the “Golden Thing” singer cheated on his girlfriend while on a trip to New York City days before Christmas.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told Us Weekly on Monday, December 23, in a statement. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

As previously reported, Simpson, 22, was spotted in downtown Manhattan with Playboy’s December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray on Saturday, December 21. On Monday, The New York Post’s Page Six claimed that the Australian singer was also spotted surrounded by women at the Little Sister Lounge in NYC on Sunday, December 22, where he kissed one girl on the lips.

While Cyrus, 27, has yet to comment on the cheating speculation, Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, cleared the air on Monday.

“They’re together for sure,” Alli, 21, told Daily Mail Australia. “[Jordy Murray] is his best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”

On the same day that the “La Da Dee” singer was spotted with Murray, 26, Cyrus posted “a sad Christmas song” on social media.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote in her post on Saturday. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

Cody and Cyrus were last seen together in L.A. on December 13 when they went to a youth homeless shelter. The couple have not posted any photos together for the month of December, which sparked split rumors among fans.

The “Slide Away” singer began dating Cody in October, shortly after her month-long romance with Kaitlynn Carter ended. She was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, tying the knot in December 2018 after a 10-year on-off relationship. The two called it quits in August.