



Clearing the air. Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are still going strong after the 22-year-old singer was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

“They’re together for sure,” Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, told Daily Mail Australia on Monday, December 23. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”

Fans started to speculate that Cody and the “Slide Away” singer, 27, called off their two-month relationship after the pair seemed to stop posting photos with each other on social media. They were last seen together while volunteering at a youth shelter in Los Angeles on December 13, two weeks before Cody was spotted strolling through downtown New York with the 26-year-old Playmate.

Murray and the “Golden Thing” singer were photographed together just hours before Cyrus debuted a “sad Christmas song” on Instagram. “Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” the Disney Channel alum wrote on Saturday, December 21. “Even with a house full of family and friends, I still felt alone … If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer raised eyebrows when she began dating Cody in October, just two months after confirming her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. The Last Song costars had a 10-year on-off relationship before finally tying the knot in December 2018. After their breakup, the “Mother’s Daughter” songstress briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth, for his part, has been linked to Dynasty star Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks since ending his nearly eight-month marriage with Cyrus.

The former Hannah Montana star and the Australian singer-songwriter were hot and heavy from the start of their relationship — and even got tattoos together while visiting Nashville in November. Shortly after going public with her new man, the “Wrecking Ball” singer clapped back at people who thought it was too soon for her to be dating amid her divorce.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning … but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter in October. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”