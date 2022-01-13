Liam Hemsworth’s Hottest Moments Over the Years

In just three decades, Liam Hemsworth has gone from an aspiring actor to one of the world’s most bankable movie stars, thanks to a winning combination of talent and good looks.

“Normally, people that are so hot like that aren’t that funny,” his Isn’t It Romantic costar Rebel Wilson told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. “Turns out, he’s just such a legend and the funniest guy.”

The Hunger Games alum, who split from wife Miley Cyrus in August 2019 after dating on and off for a decade, has continued to wow fans both on and off screen. He’s appeared in romcoms, love stories, action films and just about everything in between. When he’s not working or working out, he spends time with his family, works with various charities and kicks it with his beloved pets — much of which is documented for Instagram.

Whether he is showing off his killer body in one of his movie roles, or he is putting his abs on display during a surf session, fans can’t get enough of Hemsworth. Fortunately, he’s not shy about showing it all off.

The youngest of the three Hemsworth brothers regularly shares pictures on social media of himself hitting the pool, working out or just hanging around without a shirt on and his millions of followers eat it up. He’s also often spotted soaking up the sun at the beach — he is Australian, after all!

Hemsworth may not be Thor, but he’s certainly built like the superhero. The Neighbors alum works hard to ensure that. Speaking with AskMen in 2018, He revealed that he went vegan in 2015 after he came down with the flu during the Hunger Games press tour and costar Woody Harrelson suggested he turn to plants. “He’s got more energy than anyone I’ve ever met,” he noted.

Speaking with Men’s Health in 2020, the actor said he also makes a point to get outside and stay active. “I really enjoy Tabata. High intensity, times workouts where you do a bunch of different exercises like burpees, bodyweight squats, pull-ups, push-ups, dips,” he revealed. His hard work is paying off and fans are reaping the benefits.

Scroll down to see the actor’s steamiest moments over the years.