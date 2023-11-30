Your account
Celebrity News

Liam Hemsworth Steps Out With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at F1 Race: ‘Awesome Day’

By
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks got their hearts racing while attending the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP!” Hemsworth, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 29. “Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!☝️.”

The Arkansas actor shared a video walking hand in hand with Brooks, 27, ahead of the Formula 1 race in the United Arab Emirates, which took place on Sunday, November 26. The twosome also met Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton after the race and posed for photos.

Hemsworth and Brooks wore coordinated outfits while on the track. The Hunger Games star donned a white, button-down shirt over a white tee, gray slacks and white sneakers. Brooks opted for a similar sheer white blouse, creme pants and sandals.

Courtesy of Gabriella Brooks/Instagram

“Trip of my dreaaams! Thank you #AbuDhabi!” Brooks captioned her own Instagram post from the trip.

The model posted a photo of her and Hemsworth’s race day crew, which included both of the Australian actor’s siblings, Luke and Chris Hemsworth. Their family getaway didn’t stop with the race, the squad explored the high desert and sand dunes at sunset.

Chris, 40, called the vacation an “epic family trip” via Instagram on Wednesday. His photos revealed that the group took a dip in the ocean, visited a palace and the kids rode a camel.

While Liam and Brooks have kept a low profile since sparking romance rumors in December 2019, Brooks has spent a lot of time with her boyfriend’s family. In November 2020, Brooks was on hand to celebrate Luke’s 40th birthday with the whole Hemsworth clan — they even dressed in 1920s Peaky Blinders-inspired costumes for the milestone.

Courtesy of Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

The following year, Brooks put together her best ‘80s outfit to attend a party for Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, in March 2021.

Brooks revealed to Stellar magazine in December 2021 that the Hemsworth family is “great.” She gushed, “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Liam Hemsworth Hottest Moments

Despite popping up at family events over the years, it wasn’t until November 2022 that Liam made his red carpet debut with Brooks. The pair got cozy at the Sydney premiere of his film Poker Face.

In January, Brooks gave a nod to her boyfriend on his birthday. She shared a photo of the actor swimming in the ocean, writing via her Instagram Story, “It’s Liam day” with heart, cake, dolphin and palm tree emojis.

