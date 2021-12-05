All loved up! After nearly two years of dating, Gabriella Brooks couldn’t help but gush over boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and his family.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” the model, 25, explained to Stellar magazine, in an interview published on Saturday, December 5. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

While she couldn’t help but gush over her beau, calling him “great,” she also confirmed that the pair have relocated to Los Angeles after two years in their native Australia. During the interview, Brooks also dished that she’s already met his family.

“They are great,” she revealed to the outlet, per the Daily Mail. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

The couple, who were first linked in December 2019, subtly took their romance Instagram official earlier this year.

“Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health,” the Hunger Games actor, 31, captioned a June group snap alongside Brooks, brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. “Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital.”

News of the duo’s romance came four months after the Last Song star split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

The insider added at the time that the Hemsworth family “really likes Gabriella” for the Neighbours alum, noting that she “understands Liam’s values as well as his family’s, which is something that’s very important to him and them.”

After the pair quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic, their romance continued to heat up.

“Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious,” a second source told Us in May. “They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner. … Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!”