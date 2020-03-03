Happy together! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are in a good place three months into their relationship.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley [Cyrus] and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Hunger Games star, 30, has been leaning on his new love following his divorce from Cyrus, 27, which Us previously reported became official on February 22, after the papers were filed a month prior.

“Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley,” the insider tells Us. “They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

The Australian actor’s family is also on board with the couple’s relationship.

“Liam’s family really likes Gabriella for him. She understands Liam’s values as well as his family’s, which is something that’s very important to him and them,” the source adds.

In December 2019, a source told Us that the Neighbours alum was “happy to be moving on” from the “Wrecking Ball” singer and to be dating the model, 23.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” the insider said at the time. “His family approves of her and really likes her.”

That same month, Hemsworth was spotted introducing Brooks to his family and friends. In January, they followed up their December family lunch by packing on the PDA and hitting the beach at Byron Bay, Australia.

The next month, the lovebirds took their relationship international by leaving Australia and grabbing a bite to eat in West Hollywood at The Ivy on Thursday, February 27.

Before the Aussies started their romance, Hemsworth was briefly linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October 2019.

In August 2019, the Isn’t It Romantic star and Cyrus called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. The exes dated on and off for 10 years after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

Cyrus has since moved on with Cody Simpson, who she began dating in October, after briefly being linked to Kaitlynn Carter in the summer.