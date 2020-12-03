Getting real! Miley Cyrus opened up about her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing why they tied the knot in December 2018 and split eight months later.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 28, pointed to the Malibu wildfires, which burned down the couple’s house in November 2018, as the catalyst to get married after dating Hemsworth, 30, on and off for 10 years.

“In trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire,” Cyrus said on the Wednesday, December 2, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like, deers run into the forest.”

The Hannah Montana alum noted that her instincts following the traumatic incident led her to walk down the aisle after being engaged for eight years.

“You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she continued. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

The “Malibu” singer explained that the couple did not last, however, because “there was too much conflict” in their marriage.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus also confirmed that her song “WTF Do I Know?” off her new album, Plastic Hearts, is about her ex-husband and clarified what the line “I don’t even miss you” meant when she wrote it.

“Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier,” the Grammy nominee said. “Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer has been candid about her split from Hemsworth.

“I’ve gone through a lot of trauma, of loss in the last couple years,” Cyrus said on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan last month, referencing her house fire, divorce and recent death of her grandma Loretta “Mammie” Finley. “In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn’t ‘cause I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but just because it wasn’t going to change it.”

Cyrus married Hemsworth in December 2018. The pair announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January. The Last Song actress had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter and then dated Cody Simpson, whom she split from in August.

The Hunger Games actor, for his part, has been dating Gabriella Brooks since December 2019.