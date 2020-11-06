Miley Cyrus has been through it. In a candid new interview, the “Midnight Sky” singer defended her sometimes-stoic reactions to the many tragedies she has endured since 2018.

“I’ve gone through a lot of trauma, of loss in the last couple years,” Cyrus, 27, said on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan on Monday, November 2. “I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house. I went through a divorce [with Liam Hemsworth]. Recently, my grandma [Loretta ‘Mammie’ Finley], who I was super close with, I lost.”

She continued, “In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn’t ‘cause I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn’t going to change it.”

While discussing her coping mechanisms, the Hannah Montana alum told host Fredrik Skavlan that she tries to “be active in what [she] can control” so that she does not “feel trapped” by sadness.

“I would say that there’s kind of a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on,” added said, noting that she understands why some people “feel overwhelmed by life’s experiences.”

Cyrus’ Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fire of November 2018. One month later, she and Hemsworth, 30, quietly married at her Tennessee house after dating on and off for nine years.

“I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?” she later told Vanity Fair. “But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”

However, in August 2019, the Grammy nominee announced that she and her Last Song costar had called it quits. They finalized their divorce in January.

The tough times did not stop there. Cyrus went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, but neither relationship worked out. And in August, her maternal grandmother died.

The losses have not stopped the entertainer from releasing music, however. Her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, is set to drop on November 27.

“I began this album over 2 years ago,” she wrote via Instagram in October. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”