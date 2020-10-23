She is coming! Miley Cyrus surprised fans by announcing that she is set to release a rock album titled Plastic Hearts on November 27.

“If you’re reading this… know that I f–king love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” the singer, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 23. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Referencing the November 2018 wildfire that devastated the Malibu home she shared with now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus continued, “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

The Hannah Montana alum wrote that she was able to salvage “most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers” because her collaborators had copies for the series of six-song EPs she had planned to release. (Only one actually came out, 2019’s She Is Coming.)

“It never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing,” she concluded. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

In her Instagram post, Cyrus unveiled the pink and black cover art for the album, which was shot by Mick Rock, the legendary photographer who previously worked with Queen, David Bowie, Joan Jett and other rock greats. She also confirmed that the 15-song tracklist includes the single “Midnight Sky,” which she released in August, as well as her live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

Plastic Hearts is the Grammy nominee’s first full-length album since 2017’s country-tinged Younger Now, which included the hit “Malibu” and the Dolly Parton collaboration “Rainbowland.” It is also her first since separating from Hemsworth, 30, in 2019 after seven months of marriage.