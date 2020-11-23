Back on track! Miley Cyrus opened up about her sobriety journey, revealing she had a brief relapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” Cyrus, 28, told Zane Lowe on the Monday, November 23, episode of Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “And [I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that she has not focused on her lapse, but rather on moving forward.

“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’” she said. “To me, it was a f—k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f—king sober.”

The former Disney Channel star noted that “everyone has to do what is best for them” before detailing her own steps in walking away from drugs and alcohol.

“I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time,” Cyrus explained. “I’m very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f—king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, who announced in June that she was six months sober, spoke about why it was so important to focus on herself during her 27th year.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she said, noting that stars like Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse died at that age after battling addiction. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.”

The Last Song actress continued: “You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

Cyrus previously opened up about her choice to cut out drinking and smoking during a September appearance on the “Joe Rogen Experience” podcast.

“I learned so much about all the effects [of partying], which again, you’re not really taught. It’s not really the drinking, it’s the staying up all night, and once you have your drink, you end up smoking,” she said at the time. “It’s really just a personal preference,” she said. “I think everyone should experiment. … You learn a lot about yourself and the people around you.”