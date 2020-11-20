Straight to the point! Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa rocked out in their new music video, “Prisoners,” in which they sent a savage message to their exes.

The grungy video premiered on Thursday, November 19, and featured Cyrus, 27, and Lipa, 25, driving a tour bus on the way to perform a concert. The pair dance around and pour cherry juice over each other before singing on stage in a dive bar.

“Prisoner, prisoner, locked up / Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind / Lord knows I tried a million times, million times / Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?” the pair sing on the chorus.

At the end of the video, a message displayed in neon writing reads, “In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s–t.”

Cyrus was previously in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth for a decade before the pair tied the knot in December 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that the pair had called it quits after nearly eight months of marriage.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer was later spotted with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated for one month before their split in September 2019. Weeks later, Cyrus began a whirlwind romance with Cody Simpson, but the duo broke up in August.

Later that month, Cyrus revealed during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she’s been in love three times but didn’t identify which exes stole her heart.

“I’ve been in love three times, but I’ve been in love more than I’ve loved anyone else one time,” she explained at the time. “I think that kind of sticks around … I don’t believe in one true love because there are qualities people bring to your life that someone else won’t.”

The Hannah Montana alum added that she still frequently thinks about one of her ex-girlfriends. “I’ve been in love [with] one person, who is a girl, who I still think about and dream about all the time,” she said. “But you just know that something doesn’t fit.”

Earlier this month, Cyrus opened up about the “trauma” she recently experienced in her personal life, including her split from Hemsworth, 30.

“I’ve gone through a lot of trauma, of loss in the last couple years,” Cyrus said on the November 2 episode of the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan. “I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house. I went through a divorce. Recently, my grandma [Loretta ‘Mammie’ Finley], who I was super close with, I lost.”

She added, “In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn’t ‘cause I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn’t going to change it.”

Lipa, for her part, previously dated Isaac Carew and Paul Klein before she began her romance with Anwar Hadid in June 2019.