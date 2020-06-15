Dua Lipa Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Anwar Hadid: ‘Nothing Sweeter’

Their first trip around the sun! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday, June 14.

“Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer, 24, wrote via Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

To commemorate the milestone, Lipa made a slideshow featuring seven photos of herself and the model, 20, over the past year. The couple cuddled in bed in the first snap and posed at various events in others. The two-time Grammy winner also included a picture of Hadid giving her a piggyback ride on what appears to be his mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.

In the comments section of Lipa’s post, Anwar wrote, “Miii lovelyyy.” Yolanda, 56, and her daughter Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, dropped a series of emojis, and Bella Hadid commented, “I love you gooogooooos.”

The pop star also marked her anniversary with the IMG Models signee on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“1 year ago today we went on our first date… crazy how the best times fly by so quick,” she captioned a photo of a floral arrangement. “@anwarhadid i love you.”

News broke of Lipa and Anwar’s relationship in July 2019 after they were spotted getting cozy and kissing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. They made their red carpet debut in November at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, the pair have been quarantined together at an Airbnb in the U.K.

“Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” the “Levitating” songstress said on Good Morning Britain in April. “It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie or play a game or do some painting or go on our daily walk.”

Later that month, Lipa gave fans a closer look at the couple’s temporary living situation on her Instagram account, sharing photos of them relaxing outside and of Anwar “struggling” to give himself a haircut.

Lipa previously dated chef and model Isaac Carew on and off from 2013 to 2019, while Anwar romanced actress Nicola Peltz from 2017 to 2018.