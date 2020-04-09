Living her best social distancing life! Dua Lipa gave fans an update on how she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are adapting to life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our week in pictures so far,” the “Physical” singer, 24, captioned a series of candid snapshots on Instagram on Thursday, April 9. The Grammy winner previously revealed on the Capital Breakfast radio show that she is safely sequestered with Hadid, 20, at a “random Air B&B” in London after her flat was “ruined” by neighbors’ renovations.

“Addicted to my new headband … perfect for self isolation hair + did my own neon gel mani!!!!,” Lipa wrote via Instagram, showing off her bright yellow nail polish before putting her “new kitchen skills” on full display.

The “New Rules” songstress and the model made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019 after being spotted sitting front row together at London Fashion Week that spring. Hadid previously dated actress Nicola Peltz until calling it quits in May 2018 and was later briefly linked to Kendall Jenner. Lipa, for her part, split from her longtime boyfriend Isaac Crew in June 2019 after five years of dating on and off. After her breakup, she and Hadid brought their romance to the red carpet at the American Music Awards in November 2019 and have been going strong ever since — even in quarantine.

“My boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” Lipa explained during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this month. “It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk.”

When they’re not taking time for their own self-care during this uncertain time, the couple has been enjoying “mismatched quarantine outfits,” admiring the recent “pink super moon,” and have even turned their apartment into a makeshift salon.

Scroll down to get a closer look at the “Future Nostalgia” artist’s week in quarantine with her beau.