Crossing a line. Tyler Cameron is concerned fans are invading his privacy after one person showed up with suitcases and her dog to join the Quarantine Crew.

“I cannot make this up,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, said via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 8. “My brother just called me and told me there’s a lady outside our house. We have no idea who she is. She has her dog and two suitcases. She is trying to join the Quarantine Crew or something. This is out of control.”

Later that day, he hosted an Instagram Live “conference” with his friends to urge fans to not share where he lives.

“Respect people’s privacy,” the model said. “I’m not that cool, I’m not that talented. I got dumped on television. There’s so many cooler people. Find something better to do with all this time we have now.”

Since March, Cameron has been self-isolating with his pals Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham, Mollie Foertmeyer and his brother Ryan Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. Tyler’s ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown joined the group for nearly three weeks before she headed back home to Alabama.

The Quarantine Crew documented their adventures in self-isolation on Instagram and TikTok with videos of themselves playing pranks, dancing, working out and acting out skits. Brown, 25, and Tyler sparked speculation that they had rekindled their romance after posting flirty videos together and some fans even believed that the pair were sharing a bed.

Tyler met the former beauty pageant queen when he competed for her affections on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Brown sent the general contractor home during the finale but the duo briefly reconnected during the After the Final Rose special in July 2019. The pair were spotted outside of Brown’s Los Angeles apartment in August 2019 but, days later, Tyler was linked to Gigi Hadid.

Brown and Tyler reunited in March when the Alabama native attended a celebration of life for Tyler’s late mother, Andrea Cameron. One week later, the Dancing With the Stars winner joined the Quarantine Crew.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Brown and Tyler’s relationship is close but not romantic.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” the insider said at the time. “They have a lot of love for each other. It’s been a hectic year for them both and they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

Although the twosome are just friends, Tyler doesn’t like people criticizing his relationship with Brown.On Saturday, April 4, one person wrote via Instagram, “Move on people .. Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day it’s not Tyler.” The ABC personality fired back, “How many cats do you have?”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.