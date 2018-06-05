Her best friends’ brother? Kendall Jenner was spotted locking lips with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger sibling, Anwar Hadid.

TMZ published footage of the pair getting cozy after the CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday, June 4. Onlookers told the outlet that Jenner, 22, and Anwar, 18, were “kissing” and “cuddling” for two hours. Jenner also shared a photo of Anwar’s hands on her Instagram Story earlier in the evening.

While the supermodel was recently linked to NBA star Ben Simmons, Anwar had been dating Nicola Peltz since December 2016. However, sources tell Us Weekly that the duo recently called it quits and no longer follow each other on Instagram. (Anwar last shared a photo with the 23-year-old in May, while Peltz has not posted a pic with him since April.)

Jenner, who has been friends with fellow models Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, for years, joked that she had her eyes on their younger brother back in 2016, sharing photo of the herself and Anwar on Instagram with the caption “dibs?”

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has stepped out with Simmons, 21, five times over the past two weeks. Most recently, Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player were seen riding bikes in Los Angeles in photos published by TMZ on Sunday, June 3.

Despite spending a lot of time together, their relationship does not appear to be too serious. Kris Jenner even claimed to Extra on June 1 that she had “no idea” her daughter had started seeing the basketball pro.

