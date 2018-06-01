Kris Jenner Had ‘No Idea’ Kendall Jenner Was Dating Ben Simmons

Kris Jenner didn’t get the memo! The momager recently claimed she didn’t know that her daughter Kendall Jenner started seeing NBA star Ben Simmons.

“I have no idea. You’re telling me everything first, right here!” Jenner, 62, told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of American Woman on Thursday, May 31.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 30, that the 22-year-old supermodel and the Philadelphia 76ers star, 21, are casually dating. The new couple recently stepped out for a double date later that day with Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods and fellow basketball player Devin Booker. TMZ reported that after the foursome left The Nice Guy at L.A. around 1 a.m., Kendall and Simmons headed to Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails before calling it a night at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

While Simmons recently split from Tinashe after several months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was most recently linked to Blake Griffin. The notoriously private star told Vogue in April that she was “very happy” and had “someone being very nice” to her.

Kris, meanwhile, also spoke to Us Weekly at aforementioned American Woman red carpet, but about a different one of her children: Khloé Kardashian!

“Khloé is great! True is too,” the proud mom and grandmother told Us on Thursday about Khloé and her 1-month-old daughter. “I’ve been FaceTiming with them for the past couple of weeks.”

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Kris added. (The Good American cofounder has remained in Cleveland since giving birth to True on April 12, just two days after news broke that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been unfaithful. Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.)

When asked if her 33-year-old daughter would be back in L.A. for good, she responded: “I think so! Yes!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!