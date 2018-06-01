Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is Coming ‘Home Soon’ for Good

They’re (almost) on the way! Kris Jenner is ready to have Khloé Kardashian back in L.A. – and it doesn’t seem like she will have to wait that long!

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Jenner, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 31. When asked if her daughter will be coming back for good, she replied: “I think so! Yes!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, has been in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson since giving birth to baby True on April 12.

“Khloé is great! True is too,” Jenner added to Us. “I’ve been FaceTiming with them for the past couple of weeks.”

Days before going into labor, it was revealed that the NBA player, 27, had been cheating on the star throughout her pregnancy. After the scandal broke, Jenner wanted the new mom to return home immediately.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there. She was planning on raising the baby there full time and making that her and her daughter’s home,” an insider previously told Us. “Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit. After the living hell that Khloé had to deal with while married to Lamar [Odom] with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete.”

As of now, the couple remains together but is fighting constantly. “Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations,” a source told Us this week. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him, She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

