It’s been over a month since footage emerged of Tristan Thompson with multiple women who aren’t Khloé Kardashian, but the basketball pro is still dealing with the fallout, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” the source explains. “Khloé has been harping Tristan about lining up a trainer in Los Angeles for the off season. He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland.”

Thompson, 27, and the Cleveland Cavaliers secured their spot in the NBA finals on May 27 after defeating the Boston Celtics. The championship series between the Cavs and the Golden State Warriors kicks off on Thursday, May 31. Kardashian, for her part, “spends most of her time in True’s nursery and there are a lot of tears between mother and baby,” according to the source.

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to their baby girl on April 12, just two days after the initial cheating allegations surfaced. Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian with multiple different women during her pregnancy with True.

A Kardashian insider told Us Weekly on May 25 that the new parents are “fighting constantly.”

“She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the insider explained. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

Despite the drama, the Good American cofounder is still bonding with True, who she recently called her “bestie for life.”

“I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!!” she tweeted on Tuesday, May 29. “True is the sweetest ever! … Thank you Jesus for my angel.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

