Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have hit a rough patch in their relationship after he was caught cheating on the then-pregnant reality star with multiple women.

“Khloé and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” a source close to Kardashian tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

As previously reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught making out and getting cozy with other women when photos and videos emerged on April 10. Two days later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter name True. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 17 months, with his ex Jordan Craig.)

According to the source, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is fed up with Thompson’s behavior. (Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian called the scandal “so f–ked up” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, and implied on Live With Kelly and Ryan weeks later that the athlete “blocked [her] on social media.”)

“The family has had enough with the Tristan situation,” the insider tells Us. “Khloé doesn’t want to hear it anymore. Kim feels like the matriarch of the family and has always been the most protective one. She’s made comments in the public and is not making it easy for Tristan.”

Sources previously told Us that the Good American designer forgave the NBA player and took him back. But through the ups and down, their baby girl has been the new mom’s center of attention.

“Khloé has been in a bubble in Cleveland,” the source tells Us. “She’s been so focused on True. Now that time has passed, her eyes are starting to open up more and she’s looking at the situation differently.”

