Calabasas is calling Khloé Kardashian’s name. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pregnant reality star, 33, wants to leave the Cleveland, Ohio, home she shares with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after finding out that he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the insider says. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail published photos and a video that appeared to show the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, kissing another woman at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room then posted snaps of Thompson and the woman entering a hotel, while TMZ released surveillance footage of him getting physical with two other women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C., in October.

Kardashian, who is due to give birth to the couple’s daughter any day now, is struggling to cope with the news. “All her friends just feel so awful for her,” the source tells Us. “She hasn’t spoken to many friends. Everyone is letting the dust settle before they reach out to her.”

Neither the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star nor her boyfriend of 19 months have publicly commented on the allegations.

Despite Kardashian’s wishes, Us previously revealed that she will give birth to her daughter in Cleveland. “It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source told Us exclusively. “Even with a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Us broke the news in September that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. He also shares son Prince, 15 months, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

