Staying put. Khloé Kardashian will remain in Cleveland, Ohio, to give birth to her daughter despite reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her during her pregnancy.

“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Dr. Sheila Loanzon, an OBGYN based in San Jose, California, exclusively told Us that “most airlines allow women to fly up to 37 weeks of pregnancy.” She added that, although every pregnancy is different, “Radiation received during airline travel is below the level of concern to cause harm to a fetus. Some frequent fliers may exceed this level, so women should be aware of how much they fly.”

Mom Kris Jenner has made preparations to travel to Cleveland to be with the 33-year-old Good American designer, who is nine months pregnant and expecting her first child, a girl, with the 27-year-old basketball pro.

Thompson made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, when the Daily Mail published photos of him and a mystery brunette seemingly locking lips at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room then posted additional photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player and what appears to be the same woman walking into the Four Seasons hotel in NYC. She was photographed leaving the hotel on Sunday, April 8, carrying a Louis Vuitton overnight bag. Kardashian’s fans took to Twitter to seemingly identify the woman as Lani Blair.

Tristan Thompson creepin' with Lani Blair!?!? Oh, okay… pic.twitter.com/TSr57XDbhY — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) April 10, 2018

TMZ also posted a surveillance tape on Tuesday of the NBA star kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

Although the Strong Looks Better Naked author has not yet commented on the reports, her fans have taken to social media to offer their support and encourage her to focus on her pregnancy. More followers pointed out that Thompson allegedly broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, in mid-2016, when she was pregnant with the former couple’s now 15-month-old son, Prince Oliver.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that the E! personality and Thompson are expecting their first child together. Kardashian confirmed the news via Instagram in December and revealed the baby’s gender the following March.

