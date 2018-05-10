Kim Kardashian may have revealed why she no longer follows Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

In a sneak peek from her Friday, May 11, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, implied that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, blocked her after she spoke in a recent interview about him cheating on her sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media,” Kim said. “And not from Khloé. No, no, no.”

As previously reported, Thompson disappeared from Kim’s followers on April 30, just three days after she broke her silence on the scandal on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the interview, Kim said, “Poor Khloé … I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f–ked up. We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Through it all, the KKW Beauty founder just wants the best for her family. “Khloé is so focused on her baby. The baby is gorgeous. She’s so happy,” she said on Live. “I’m always rooting for her, for love. I’m always rooting for families.”

News of the NBA star’s infidelity broke just days before he and Khloé, 33, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named True. Us Weekly later confirmed that he had been cheating on the then-pregnant star with multiple women since at least November.

Thompson has not publicly commented on the cheating news, but he did gush over True, whose one-month birthday is on Saturday, May 12, in a new interview. “She’s doing good,” he said on Uninterrupted’s Road Trippin’ podcast on Wednesday, May 9. “Baby True is eating, sleeping and s–tting. That’s all they do!”

The athlete is also the father of son Prince, 16 months, with ex Jordan Craig.

