For two people who are keeping things casual, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have certainly spent a lot of time together this week!

The pair, who became an item “a few weeks ago” according to Page Six, have been seen out together five times over the past seven days, with the New York Post gossip column reporting that they had a lunch date early last week at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Then TMZ revealed that they grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, May 28.

The Philadelphia 76ers player, who recently split with singer Tinashe, and the supermodel were also seen on a double date at The Nice Guy in L.A. on Wednesday, May 30, with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Kendall, 22, and Simmons, 21, then partied at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails till about 2:10 a.m. before heading to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where TMZ reported the NBA player walked in carrying an overnight bag.

A source previously told US Weekly that the pair are casually dating, but another insider insists that the reality TV star is not in a serious relationship with the athlete.

The duo, who also jetted to NYC earlier this month and were seen at Manhattan hotspot Vandal, tried to keep things low-key when they arrived separately for lunch at The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in L.A. on Friday, May 1. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Kendall dressed down in a loose, long-sleeve black shirt, jeans and sunglasses, while the Australian-born athlete wore shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Two days later, on Sunday, June 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the point guard were seen riding bikes near The Grove in photos posted by TMZ.

Kendall previously dated basketball stars Blake Griffin and Jordan Clarkson. She told Vogue in April that she was “very happy” and had “someone being very nice” to her.

