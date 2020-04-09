Jed Wyatt is getting through the coronavirus quarantine with his girlfriend, Ellen Decker, by his side.

“This has been a good test for our relationship since we are used to distance,” the Bachelorette alum, who is from Tennessee, tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Miami-based model. “It’s been so nice to wake up to her every day and has made me even more excited for our future. She’s just so amazing, and I probably annoy her with how often I just want to smooch her face off. We definitely have come together more, and I’m thankful for that.”

Wyatt, 26, says he and Decker, 25, have been staying “in a pretty secluded spot” in recent weeks as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“I have been taking morning walks and drinking a ton of coffee (probably too much) and then doing some intense workouts with Lily, my sister, and Ellen,” he tells Us. “After that, we have been putting a lot of work into developing our new fitness programs that people can do from home.”

When the couple aren’t busy in the gym, they “slay spicy margs and puzzles,” according to Wyatt. They have also downloaded TikTok but have yet to try it out.

“We recently got the app and made some accounts, so I’d say it’s a matter of time before we get after it,” says the former reality star, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Wyatt has been spending plenty of time in the recording studio too. Following the January drop of his debut single, “Risk,” the singer-songwriter has set an April 17 release date for his next song, “45’n,” which he describes as “feel-good” and something that “everyone could use” right now.

“This quarantine has provided a lot of time to work on music. Definitely have enjoyed that aspect of being home a lot,” he tells Us. “Hoping to do a cover song with my sister since we have so much time together!”

Wyatt would also like to go on tour when the coronavirus pandemic passes, telling Us he sees himself “getting out on the road to play some shows in 2020.” For now, though, the Nashville resident is looking forward to “having a wonderful summer filled with family, Ellen, friends and music.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

