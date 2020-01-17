A new chapter. The Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt dropped his new single, “Risk,” on Friday, January 17.

“It’s a pop-country song,” the singer, 25, said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “It’s the first song I’ve ever released that’s more in that market.”

Wyatt cowrote the track with his pal Sammy Arriaga, and one of his best friends, Josh Barker, produced it. He released it independently, although he hopes to one day sign a record deal.

“I just had this idea come to me that was like, you know, there’s times in life where you want to take a chance on someone and your friends try to talk you out of it or tell you that it might not be the best idea, but you kind of want to listen to your heart and go for it anyway ‘cause you’re super attracted to them or into them in general,” the Nashville resident explained to Us about the inspiration behind the single.

After “Risk” takes off, Wyatt — who cites John Mayer and Thomas Rhett as his musical idols — plans to release another song and eventually his debut EP.

The former reality star has been busy in the recording studio since competing on season 15 of The Bachelorette last year. Hannah Brown chose him as the winner, but their engagement ended soon after.

“With the chaos that occurred and stuff, I just had to take some time off. My mind was sort of just scattered,” Wyatt told Us. “So once I was able to ground myself, the creativity started sparking again. Music has always been where I go for almost any emotion, so I’m glad to be back and be creative with it.”

The songwriter has since found love with model Ellen Decker, who has served as a muse for his new tunes.

“She has brought a whole new level of inspiration into my life. I’ve just never met anyone like her,” he told Us. “It just kind of opened the door for a lot of new feelings and emotions in my music that’ll come out in the future, I’m sure. … The communication, the love, it’s everything that I’ve ever wanted.”

And now that Wyatt is in a relationship, he has no need to compete on the upcoming Bachelor music spinoff, Listen to Your Heart — even though franchise host Chris Harrison thought he would be an ideal candidate.

“I’m very happy in my relationship,” Wyatt assured Us, “and I’m not looking to do another TV show at all.”

“Risk” is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other streaming services.