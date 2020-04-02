Dua Lipa Is Quarantining With BF Anwar Hadid in a Random Airbnb

There’s no place like home. Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, are practicing safe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic by hiding out in “a random Airbnb” in London.

“Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” the “Physical” singer, 24, said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, April 1. “It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk.”

Lipa noted that she had to seek shelter elsewhere because she was in another country when the quarantining period began, but her own home suffered from a “flood” issue. “I got back from Australia and when the self-isolation thing started to happen, I quickly had to find a spot,” she explained at the time.

Meanwhile, the English singer released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, earlier than intended on March 27. Speaking to Good Morning Britain about her latest effort, she expressed her hope for the album to provide a good distraction from the world’s current health crisis.

“This is probably a weird time to put music out,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer admitted. “So, I hope it takes your mind off whatever is going on in the background and outside and gives you a moment of joy.”

Lipa has been linked to Hadid, 20, since late 2019. Before that, the male model split from Bates Motel alum Nicola Peltz in May 2018 after more than one year together and was later spotted kissing Kendall Jenner.

Lipa, for her part, called it quits with longtime beau Isaac Carew in June 2019 after dating on-and-off for nearly five years. The “New Rules” singer was also linked to LANY frontman Paul Klein for a few months in 2017 before the rocker briefly dated Peltz, 25, thereafter.

Though Lipa and Hadid are currently holed up in an Airbnb, the couple are quite used to staying in close quarters with one another. During an appearance on Jessie Ware’s “Table Manners” podcast on Tuesday, March 31, the Grammy winner revealed that the duo share an apartment together in New York City.

“Me and my boyfriend have a flat there,” she shared. “But because I was meant to go on tour at the end of April, we were meant to not carry on our lease.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.