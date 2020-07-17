Miley Cyrus Mom Tish Calls the Sober Singer the Cleanest Person I Know

Mellow Miley! Tish Cyrus is proud of Miley Cyrus for embarking on a sober lifestyle and thinks it’s changed her daughter’s life for the better.

The momager, 53, appeared on the Monday, July 13, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast where she shared that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 27, has cut back on using most substances.

“First of all, Miley doesn’t even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn’t drink,” Tish told hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano. “She’s the cleanest person I know. She’s, like, she’s just so solid.”

The Tennessee native added, “She is just so unbelievable. She’s just incredible. That’s all I can say about her. She likes yoga and working out, eats clean and all this. So whatever I did, I feel like I did right.”

However, Tish remains an advocate for cannabis usage and said that it’s one of her favorite ways to bond with her family. The producer shares children Brandi, 33, Trace, 31, Miley, Braison, 26, and Noah, 20, with her husband, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Even a few years ago, I would never consider smoking pot with my family, but now I do. It’s really nuts because, now that they’re older, we’re also friends,” she explained. “I really love it. I just think there are so many benefits that come from it. When all five kids are together, they always find something to argue about. When everybody is smoking, that does not happen at all.”

Miley — who has openly discussed her past drug usage — became sober after undergoing vocal surgery in November 2019. The Hannah Montana alum revealed in June that she enjoys poking fun at her parents’ love for marijuana.

“One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then,” Miley said on Variety’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer added that learning about her family’s history of “addiction and mental health challenges” inspired her to think critically about her own drug dependency.

Miley has bonded with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, over their shared sobriety, which the couple credits with helping them creatively. Although the Last Song actress is sober, she noted that she doesn’t consider herself a boring person.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘You’re no fun,’” Miley said. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”