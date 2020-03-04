Why Miley Cyrus and BF Cody Simpson Are 'Good for Each Other'

Still going strong! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have an undeniable connection — and their relationship is only getting better.

The “Slide Away” singer, 27, and Dancing With the Stars alum, 23, have been “good for each other” since they began dating in October 2019, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They both understand each other’s lifestyles and the traveling that comes along with each of their jobs.”

The Disney alum first called Simpson her boyfriend when he visited her in the hospital while she was recovering from tonsillitis in October. Shortly after, they got matching tattoos and started spending more time together, which they documented proudly on social media. Though the pair got serious quickly, both of the musicians are happy taking their whirlwind romance day by day.

“They aren’t putting any hard restrictions on their relationship and are just having fun and seeing where it goes,” the insider adds. “Cody isn’t a jealous person and is pretty relaxed and laid back, which works for both of them.”

Despite their strong bond, the pair sparked speculation of a breakup when they stopped posting content together on social media in December. Later that month, the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer was spotted in downtown Manhattan with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer squashed the cheating rumors soon after, sharing a selfie with Simpson to her Instagram Story captioned, “Start dating your best friend Asap.”

Before sparking her romance with the Australian crooner, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter and was married to her longtime on-off partner, Liam Hemsworth. The Last Song costars tied the knot in December 2018 and announced their split eight months later. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Following his split from Cyrus, Hemsworth, 30, moved on to have a “comfortable and easy” relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” a source told Us exclusively. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley.”