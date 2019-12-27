Miley Cyrus Confirms She Is Still 'Dating' Cody Simpson After Split Rumors





Happy together. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson squashed rumors that they called it quits on their relationship in a series of Instagram posts from their date night on Thursday, December 26.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 27, shared a selfie with Simpson, 22, at their dinner table. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” Cyrus captioned the picture on her Instagram Story. She posted a second selfie with the Australian crooner writing, “Besties.”

Simpson, for his part, posted a video of Cyrus, who sported an all-black ensemble, walking into the restaurant and playfully lifting up her shirt to show off her toned stomach. “Who is this stone cold fox,” he wrote alongside the clip.

One day earlier, Simpson celebrated Christmas with Cyrus and her family where the couple appeared to be having fun together. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer posted a video of Cyrus twerking to a Christmas rap song. “Just some wholesome Christmas content,” Simpson captioned the video before posting a clip of himself showing off his own twerking skills.

Simpson also gave his Instagram followers a look at the “museum quality” jewelry that he bought for his “queen,” Cyrus.

The pair, who started dating in October, sparked speculation that they broke up after they stopped posting content of each other on social media. Before their Christmas posts, the couple were last seen together on December 13, when they went to a youth homeless shelter.

Simpson was then spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in downtown Manhattan on December 21, which caused some fans to wonder if he was cheating on his girlfriend. Later the same day, Cyrus shared “a sad Christmas song” that she wrote on social media.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told Us Weekly on December 23. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, confirmed to Daily Mail Australia on December 23, that the “Golden Thing” singer and Cyrus were still an item.

“They’re together for sure,” Alli, 21, explained. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”

Prior to her relationship with Simpson, Cyrus had a one-month romance with Kaitlynn Carter. She was previously in a 10-year on-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December 2018. The duo announced their split in August and officially reached an agreement in their divorce settlement on Tuesday, December 24.