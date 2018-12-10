Mother-daughter bonding. Miley Cyrus used to smoke weed regularly, but decided to quit in spring 2017. She has since started smoking again, however, all thanks to her mom, Tish Cyrus.

“You had announced a while ago that you had quit smoking weed, but now you’re back. Did Tish, your mom, get you back into this?” Andy Cohen asked the 26-year-old on Monday, December 10, while she was on his SiriusXM radio show promoting her new song, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

“My mom is going to kill me, but yeah,” she told the 50-year-old. “My mom smokes a lot of weed. Actually, she probably won’t care. She’s gonna be like, ‘Well, I’ve been wanting to do a weed company so you got me started. I’ll get you in, don’t worry.’”

The former Disney Channel star explained that while she smokes “every now and then,” her mom, 51, has actually talked about how she’s going to “quit everything” and go grow marijuana on husband Billy Ray Cyrus‘ farm.

“She’s my manager, so if my mom quits everything that’s quitting me to go home and grow weed. That doesn’t sound like the best idea. She was doing candles. I think my mom should stick with candles,” the “Malibu” crooner quipped. She also joked that she’s most excited about “smoking weed with [her] mom” over the holidays.

The Hannah Montana alum revealed to Billboard in May 2017 that she said goodbye to marijuana. “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it],” she said at the time. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

A month later, she revealed that her album Younger Now was one of the main reasons why she decided to stop smoking. She told Jimmy Fallon, “I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I’m doing, I wanted to be really clear. Because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time — but I loved making this record so, so much. This record, for me, at this moment, is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure I’m super clear about the way I’m talking.”

